SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($13.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($13.22). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

