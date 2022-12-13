Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.37% -28.27% -5.58% Stronghold Digital Mining -69.77% -51.87% -2.86%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Five9 has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Five9 and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 16 0 2.71 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $94.32, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 413.56%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Five9.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Stronghold Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 7.97 -$53.00 million ($1.21) -56.94 Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 0.81 -$11.21 million ($3.27) -0.15

Stronghold Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

