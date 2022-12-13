Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Integrity Applications alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Integrity Applications and Vivos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,297.43%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

This table compares Integrity Applications and Vivos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 0.49 -$20.29 million ($1.05) -0.34

Integrity Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Applications and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.57% -59.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Integrity Applications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Applications

(Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.