Contrasting Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and PolarityTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 599.84%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences -588.52% -51.17% -42.95% PolarityTE -451.82% -159.54% -106.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Solid Biosciences and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 3.56 -$72.19 million ($11.86) -0.54 PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.55 -$30.19 million ($5.96) -0.12

PolarityTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats PolarityTE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also engages in developing of platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

