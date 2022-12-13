Head-To-Head Survey: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & (NYSE:GSAT)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

BuzzFeed presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%.

This table compares BuzzFeed and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.34 $24.71 million ($0.69) -1.45 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than .

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.