Comparing Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -24.32% -25.57% -10.44% Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Snap and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 27 8 0 2.13 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Snap presently has a consensus target price of $14.85, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Grindr.

Snap has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap and Grindr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.12 billion 3.71 -$487.95 million ($0.69) -13.71 Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Summary

Snap beats Grindr on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

