Reviewing IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) and (NYSE:DNN)

(NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for and IperionX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00

IperionX has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 211.33%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares and IperionX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IperionX N/A N/A -$21.52 million N/A N/A

Summary

IperionX beats on 1 of the 1 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

(Get Rating)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.