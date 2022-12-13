Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head to Head Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 934.48%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than So-Young International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

3.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.54 -$44.96 million N/A N/A So-Young International $265.58 million 0.32 -$1.32 million ($0.18) -4.49

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60% So-Young International -9.26% -3.39% -2.59%

Summary

So-Young International beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.