Analyzing Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) and Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Applied DNA Sciences and Oriental Culture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Applied DNA Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Oriental Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -68.79% -158.37% -104.15% Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Oriental Culture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $9.03 million 1.96 -$14.29 million ($1.59) -0.93 Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.48 $11.44 million N/A N/A

Oriental Culture has higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Summary

Oriental Culture beats Applied DNA Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims. It also manufactures and sells COVID-19 PCR-based molecular diagnostic test kit under the LineaTM COVID-19 Assay Kit trademark; and COVID-19 diagnostic test kit to prevent virus spread within a community, school, or workplace under the safeCircle trademark. In addition, the company provides preclinical contract research and manufacturing services for the nucleic acid-based therapeutic markets; and contract research services to RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. Further, it develops an invasive circulating tumor cell capture and identification technology that uses a patented functional assay to capture live invasive circulating tumor cell and associated lymphocytes. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

