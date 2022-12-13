Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $101.82

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $77.58 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.