Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price at $31.63

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.80 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

