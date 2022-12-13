Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT at $18.80

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($19.79) to €10.90 ($11.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.26) to €16.10 ($16.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

