Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $55.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $20.25 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

