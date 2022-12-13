Analyzing UpHealth (UPH) & Its Competitors

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UpHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UpHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Volatility and Risk

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,512.90%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 84.79%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

UpHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.09 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 27.18

UpHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UpHealth competitors beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

