Brokerages Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target at $50.20

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Randstad from €50.00 ($52.63) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Randstad from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJY stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.86%. Randstad’s payout ratio is presently 81.71%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

