NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 1,654.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in NiSource by 388.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

