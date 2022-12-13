Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $1,486.00

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,486.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
