Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Target Price at $5,468.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,468.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IKTSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.12) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Intertek Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $49.87 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

About Intertek Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

