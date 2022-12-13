Reviewing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulfport Energy and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Energy Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.96 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -21.18 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.39 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

