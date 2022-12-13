Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $33.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $32.54 on Friday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.