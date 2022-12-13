Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $38.15

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

