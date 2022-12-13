Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

