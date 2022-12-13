ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $13.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.91.
ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Stock Performance
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
