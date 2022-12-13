Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $13.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 58,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,499.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,803,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,561. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 58,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,499.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,803,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,561. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,190.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 781,476 shares of company stock worth $1,119,571. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 161.9% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 3,740,525 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 863.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 795,300 shares in the last quarter.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.