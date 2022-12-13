Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $87.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pinduoduo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

