Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $8.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

Several analysts recently commented on DSEY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 19,023.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 3,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Diversey by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversey by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Trading Down 0.4 %

About Diversey

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.69. Diversey has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.