NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $6,541.14 Average PT from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,273.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXGPF shares. Panmure Gordon downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,600 ($68.70) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($76.06) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($99.37) to GBX 7,000 ($85.88) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $67.80 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

