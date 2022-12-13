Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $65.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

