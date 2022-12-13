RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $25.30 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn $25.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.42. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.56 per share.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RH. William Blair began coverage on RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

RH Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at RH

NYSE RH opened at $253.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $613.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.83.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RH by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.