eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Head to Head Contrast

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get eGain alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eGain and Matterport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $91.95 million 3.00 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -86.49 Matterport $111.17 million 7.16 -$338.06 million ($0.86) -3.22

Profitability

eGain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matterport. eGain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares eGain and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain -3.16% -5.38% -2.53% Matterport -173.65% -39.17% -30.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for eGain and Matterport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Matterport 0 3 3 0 2.50

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.85%. Matterport has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 149.10%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than eGain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Matterport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eGain beats Matterport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.