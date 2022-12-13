Reviewing Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 25.34% N/A N/A Ames National 29.17% 11.89% 0.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heartland BancCorp and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $69.81 million 2.63 $18.59 million $8.91 10.24 Ames National $71.02 million 2.95 $23.91 million $2.23 10.43

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ames National beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 18 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; personal loans and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

