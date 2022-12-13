Financial Analysis: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) versus Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lizhi and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimeo 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vimeo has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 349.59%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Lizhi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lizhi and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 2.94% 21.06% 9.60% Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09%

Risk and Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lizhi and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $332.60 million 0.12 -$19.97 million $0.18 4.42 Vimeo $391.68 million 1.56 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -6.12

Lizhi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lizhi beats Vimeo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

