Financial Survey: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) vs. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Biocept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Biocept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 79.57 -$4.95 million N/A N/A Biocept $61.25 million 0.17 -$2.82 million ($0.98) -0.63

Profitability

Biocept has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

This table compares Aclarion and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -14,610.93% N/A -217.33% Biocept -32.99% -49.18% -28.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aclarion and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.48%. Biocept has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 546.62%. Given Biocept’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than Aclarion.

Summary

Biocept beats Aclarion on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. It also provides cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell and ctDNA and ctRNA testing services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians; clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations; and RT-PCR testing services for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers; and with Protean BioDiagnostics, Inc. to research the ability of its Target Selector molecular assay to determine EGFR status in NSCLC patients. Biocept, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

