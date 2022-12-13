HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.78 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A EVERTEC $589.80 million 3.56 $161.13 million $3.62 8.90

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77% EVERTEC 41.09% 33.61% 14.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVERTEC beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

