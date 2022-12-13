Head-To-Head Review: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) vs. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doma and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma $558.04 million 0.26 -$113.06 million ($0.69) -0.65 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Doma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma -49.12% -84.07% -40.12% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Doma and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.7% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Doma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Doma and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 3 2 0 2.40 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doma currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 381.48%.

Summary

Doma beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

