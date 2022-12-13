Head to Head Contrast: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) vs. Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.87 -$38.38 million ($2.28) -8.86 Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 304.63 -$43.51 million ($2.42) -1.11

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orthofix Medical and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.66%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.70%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -9.82% 2.16% 1.58% Lyra Therapeutics -778.87% -77.62% -56.73%

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Lyra Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

