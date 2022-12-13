Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) versus H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Financial Contrast

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Steel Works and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Steel Works N/A N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Steel Works 0 0 1 0 3.00 H. Lundbeck A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Japan Steel Works and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus price target of $61.80, suggesting a potential upside of 180.91%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Japan Steel Works.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Steel Works and H. Lundbeck A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 0.85 $64.80 million N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Steel Works.

Dividends

Japan Steel Works pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Japan Steel Works on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Industrial Machinery Product Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery, which include excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for petrochemicals, industrial machinery, automobiles, IT, and defense applications. Its Material and Engineering Business segment provides steel casting and forgings, such as reactor and steam generator parts, rotor shafts, turbine casings, die steel, and steel rolls; clad steel products including clad steel plates and pipes; and engineering services, which include steel structures for plants and infrastructure, non-destructive inspection and analytical inspection services, and steel pressure vessels for hydrogen storage tanks for electric power and steel, oil and natural gas, and renewable energy sectors. In addition, the company offers photonics, composite materials, and metallic materials, which include semiconductors and electronic devices, camera, 5G, and sensing, aircraft parts, composite materials for mobility, and electronic parts and metallic materials. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Shinagawa, Japan.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

