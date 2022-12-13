Contrasting (NYSE:AWX) & Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)

(NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Vivakor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for and Vivakor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and Vivakor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivakor $1.09 million 20.39 -$5.48 million N/A N/A

has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivakor.

Profitability

This table compares and Vivakor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Vivakor N/A -31.49% -17.12%

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company also owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. In addition, it owns a crude oil storage tank with capacity of 120,000 barrels located near Colorado City, Texas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.