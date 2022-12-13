Comparing Sharecare (SHCR) & The Competition

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sharecare to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -19.41% -18.36% -14.00% Sharecare Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million -$85.00 million -8.44 Sharecare Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 27.18

Analyst Recommendations

Sharecare’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sharecare. Sharecare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sharecare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sharecare Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Sharecare presently has a consensus price target of $3.12, indicating a potential upside of 47.87%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 103.47%. Given Sharecare’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Sharecare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sharecare rivals beat Sharecare on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

