(NYSE:LODE) & Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Head to Head Review

(NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and Codexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codexis $104.75 million 3.53 -$21.28 million ($0.48) -11.73

has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Codexis -23.49% -19.59% -13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for and Codexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 249.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Codexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codexis beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes. The company's platform is also used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. It sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.