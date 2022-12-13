Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $52.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

