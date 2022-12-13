Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $17.67

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,771 shares of company stock worth $1,607,311. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,691,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 476,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

