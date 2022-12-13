Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $86.88

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.99 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

