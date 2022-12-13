Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $305.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.75.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $290.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.80. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

