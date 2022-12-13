Analysts Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Target Price at $73.08

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE D opened at $59.98 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

