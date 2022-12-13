Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $62.92 Average PT from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

