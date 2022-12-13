Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target at $73.13

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 9.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 7.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Omnicell by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $184.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.