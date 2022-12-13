Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price at $71.64

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of K stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,815,712 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.