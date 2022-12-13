Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $9.66

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.66.
VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Vipshop Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE VIPS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.