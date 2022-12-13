Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $9.66

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.66.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE VIPS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 163.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 681.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 19.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

