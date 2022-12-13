US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

USFD stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in US Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 500,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 44.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

